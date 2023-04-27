Here’s a List of People in New Jersey Who Suck

You've come to the wrong place if you expected to click and find a list of names.

I would JOKINGLY say you should check your statewide government directory if you want specifics.

Again, that would be a joke.

What we have here is a list, compiled by local New Jerseyans, that focuses on the actions of people, rather than specific names.

For example, I kicked off the creation of this with: People who litter!

Now, let's get to more:

JoAnn: "People who park at the gas pump at Wawa and go inside!" (Yikes, she's going for the throat right away!)

From Adam: "People who talk on speaker phone in stores." (Word! I don't need - nor want - to hear your phone conversation!)

Bryan: "People camping out in the left or middle lanes of the highway, particularly the NJTP." (I add EVERY road to that, Bryan!)

Lois: "People who don’t show up for work."

Nichole: "People who change lanes on the parkway and don't use a blinker! Just cutting people off left and right." (I saw a sale on blinker fluid somewhere!)

Lisa: "People who chew with their mouths open."

Joe: "People who don’t say thanks when you hold a door open for them. Especially if you could have been In & the door closed before they got there. You take a few seconds out of your life to be polite & helpful. Then they don’t even acknowledge it."

John: "People who don’t pick up after their dogs' poop!" (The bottom of my show thanks you!)

Ceil: "People who park in a no parking zone." (Like a fire lane? Yes!)

September: "People who don't put their carts back in the cart area." (Isn't that what divides us from the animals?)

Mary: "People who park in a handicapped spot but aren’t handicapped!!!" (Sons of bitches.)

Cynthia: "People who abuse animals."

Murray: "Putting the toilet paper on backward." (I can't go under that kind of pressure!)

Judith: "Be on their phones while driving."

Lynette: "Drive behind you with their high beams on."

Karen: "When you stop to let a person cross and that person walks really slow on a diagonal in front of your car in a parking lot when you clearly stopped to let them cross. And then they don’t even acknowledge you with a glance or a hand gesture. What’s that about? People need to have manners ." (Bravo!)

Debbie: "Spit on sidewalks or out of cars." (I hope that wasn't me.)

Who did we forget? Let us know!