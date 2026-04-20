Do you or someone you know need a job?

Full-time? Part-time? Maybe something in management?

The nation's largest retailer-owned cooperative is planning to roll out a huge job fair on Saturday, at locations throughout the Northeast.

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ShopRite Hosting Job Fair on Saturday

ShopRite is a part of Wakefern Food Corp., and they will be holding a job fair at hundreds of locations this Saturday.

Thee job fairs will be at ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island locations.

Locations will be looking to fill positions in different departments, with all sorts of work schedules available.

There is no pre-registration required - just walk in to a participating business from 11am - 2pm.

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Which New Jersey ShopRite Locations Are Taking Part in the Job Fair

All ShopRite locations in New Jersey will be participating in the job fair. You can find the locations nearest you here.

According to Wakefern officials:

"In addition to professional development, eligible team members may receive tuition and entertainment discounts, scholarship opportunities and the chance to contribute to meaningful community initiatives, including hunger relief and sustainability efforts. Wakefern is a retailer‑owned supermarket cooperative made up of family‑owned supermarkets that independently own and operate their stores."

Happy job hunting and good luck! Many, many people in New Jersey have started their working careers at ShopRite - or continued their careers there.