Here’s Where to Win Wildwood Barefoot Country Fest Tix Thursday and Friday

The Barefoot County Music Fest in Wildwood is coming up next month!

The mega-concert event happens on the beach in Wildwood June 16 - 19 and will include performances by Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, and Cole Swindell.

More than 40 other artists will also be playing the festival, including Dustin Lynch, Walker Hayes, Chris Janson, Jameson Rodgers, Bret Michaels, Locash, Priscilla Block, and more.

This week, Cat Country 107.3 has several chances for you to win tickets at our weekly Barefoot Country Music Fest Ticket stops!

Thursday, it's our Barefoot - New Jersey Lottery stops. You can find us and win tickets Thursday at these locations:

Noon til 1, look for the Cat Country Fun & Games Crew at Jimmie Leeds Convenience Store in the Sunrise Plaza, across from the hospital.

230 til 330, we'll be at The Lukoil station on the Black Horse Pike at English Creek in EHT.

430 til 530, we'll be giving away Barefoot Fest tickets at The Eagle Mart - in the Harbor Village Shopping Center on Zion Road at Ocean Heights in EHT.

Friday, it's our Friday Barefoot Fest Tour stops, powered by Zane Western Apparel & Work Gear. Find us at these locations:

Noon til 1, Chris Coleman will be at Crest Savings Bank on South Main Street in Cape May Court House

7 til 8, Jahna Michal at the VUE at the Claridge, Atlantic City.

You can find out more about the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood - and purchase your tickets - right here.

We hope to see you on the beach in Wildwood for the Barefoot Country Music Fest!

