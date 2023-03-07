Sometimes, it's a pain in the butt, but you know what's even worse? Accidentally stomping right into someone else's dog's excrement.

Yep, that's right. We're talking about dog poop. Apparently, some folks over in Egg Harbor Township aren't doing such a great job at picking up after their pups. You know what? They're not the only ones.

Now, I don't live in Egg Harbor Township, but I can say it's been a problem for quite a while. Even in the nature reserve, I've seen poo right in the middle of trail that dog owners obviously didn't think it was big deal to pick up. I'm not going to lie, I don't really think it's a big deal in the EHT Nature Reserve. I always pick up after my pups in there, but I'm no Karen. I don't think it's a HUGE problem if a dog went number two on the side of the trail. If it's in the middle of the trail, though, be a good neighbor & pick it up.

Apparently, people are encountering a bunch of old dog poo in various sections of EHT. According to a Facebook post in a locally-based group, some EHT locals are at their wits end with all the dog poo they've been seeing lately in their neighborhood. Honestly, nobody likes carrying around a bag of poo for the entire walk, but is it really too much to ask to keep the grass and sidewalks clear?

Don't think so.

How would you feel if a dog did his or her business on your lawn and the owner just left it there? Chances are, you'd be pretty mad about it. Consider this your neighborly reminder to keep your neighborhood a clean place for all.

