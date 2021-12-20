Hey, Galloway NJ Bachelor! Is Your Perfect Mate a Disney Fan in Margate NJ?

Let's face it, your life is pretty Mickey Mouse.

That it, you love Disney! You're obsessed by everything Disney!

Wouldn't be nice to find a mate with the same Goofy interest as you?

Well, here's your chance!

Get our free mobile app

Did you know that there's actually a dating site for people who love Disney?

If your dream date is a trip to the Magic Kingdom, this just might be your thing!

Mouse Mingle describes itself as "a dating site for Disney fans."

Due to copyright laws, we can't share the photos here, but MouseMingle.com seems chock full of pictures of single men and women standing in front of Cinderella's Castle and Main Street U.S.A!

We're not being mean here, but it is pretty funny for those of us who aren't enamored with all things Mickey Mouse.

The website invites you to join if you're interested in meeting someone who shares the same interest as you, including, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

Interestingly enough, there's a pitch on the website right now, announcing that it's free to join! The reason is kind of funny: Apparently, Paypal has stopped processing payments for the site. According to a statement on the site: " PayPal suddenly says that MouseMingle “violates” their “acceptable use policy“, and they’ll no longer process payments for us."

Huh!

Apparently, the site is not run by Disney, but yet another Disney fan, named Dave.

So, there you go. Maybe there is someone for you out there in a land of hefty ticket prices and over-sized turkey legs.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

The Best Disney Villains Ever