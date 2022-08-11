Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail

Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!

Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.

From visitnj.org: "The Anthony Bourdain Food Trail pays tribute to Bourdain's childhood growing up in Leonia, New Jersey, and summers spent at the Jersey Shore. The trail spotlights 10 New Jersey restaurants featured on CNN's Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

The Bourdain Food Trail hits 10 New Jersey places including several in South Jersey and at the Jersey Shore. All the spots were featured on CNN's Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Among the highlighted stops:

Frank's Deli and Restaurant in Asbury Park: "Try the classic Jersey sandwich: sliced ham, provolone, tomato, onions, shredded lettuce, roasted peppers, oil and vinegar."

Kubel's in Barnegat Light: "Dig into the New England clam chowder and fried clams."

Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City: In Bourdain's words: “Dock’s Oyster House, an establishment that survived Prohibition, the Great Depression, two world wars, numerous declines, and rebirths—still here, still great.”

Other stops in Atlantic City: Knife and Fork Inn, Tony's Baltimore Grill, and James Original Saltwater Taffy.

Also on the Food Trail: Lucille's Country Cooking in Barnegat, Donkey's Place in Camden, Tony and Ruth's Steaks in Camden, and Hiram's Roadstand in Fort Lee.

How many have you visited?

You can find an Anthony Bourdain Food Trail Trip Itinerary and more here.

SOURCE: Visitnj.org

