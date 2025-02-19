Big Lottery Winners in Hammonton, Little Egg Harbor, and Barnegat
Got dreams of winning a big jackpot in the lottery?
Ticket purchasers in several South Jersey towns don't have to dream - it really happened to them!
Winning lottery cash in Ocean County
New Jersey Lottery officials say in the last week, nice jackpots have been won in Hammonton, LIttle Egg Harbor Township, and in Barnegat.
The big winner in Little Egg Harbor Township will be able to claim a prize of almost half a million dollars!
One person bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket in Little Egg Harbor Township that turned out to hit for $484,967! The winning ticket was for the February 10th drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at Mystic Wine and Spirits on Mathistown Road.
In Barnegat, a lottery customer at the Wawa on North Main Street puchased a Millionaire Maker instant ticket that's worth $50,000.
Atlantic County lottery win
Lottery officials say someone who bought an instant ticket in Hammonton will be able to claim a $10,000 prize.
The winning ticket in the Cold Cash game was purchased at the Wawa on 12th street.
Lottery officials have not revealed the names of any of the winners of the above prizes.
