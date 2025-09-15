Barnegat is reeling after a heartbreaking accident early this morning involving a local e-skateboarder. At approximately 1:00 a.m., the driver of a 2025 Honda Pilot called 911 to report that he had struck a person who was lying in the roadway.

According to Barnegat Police, the victim was a 36-year-old male resident of Barnegat. Preliminary findings suggest he had been thrown from his electric skateboard just prior to the collision. He was found on West Bay Avenue near the intersection with Sandpiper Road.

Emergency responders from Barnegat Police, Quality Medical, and other local paramedic teams arrived quickly but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road Closed for Investigation; No Charges Filed

The roadway remained closed for over three hours while investigators from the Barnegat Traffic Safety Unit and the Ocean County Crime Scene Investigation Unit examined the scene.

Police say the driver of the Honda Pilot stayed on-site and fully cooperated with authorities. No charges have been filed at this time, and he was released from the scene.

Police Seeking Additional Information

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has additional information is asked to contact Patrol Officer Julie Moore of the Barnegat Police Traffic Safety Unit.

This is a devastating moment for the Barnegat community and a somber reminder of how vulnerable all road users are, especially during nighttime hours. Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones as the community processes this tragic loss.

