The wait is almost over. Holland Ridge Farms just announced this evening (Thursday, April 6th) that opening day for U-pick tulips will be Tuesday, April 11th.

The VIP ticket presale is Friday, April 7th at 10am. If you signed up for the VIP ticket presale, you'll get a text with a password to enter the online store to buy tickets. If you didn't sign up, you still can, but, you've got to do it fast. Text VIP to (855) 363-2843. I was so excited to get my text tonight telling me that they'll text me the password tomorrow (Friday, April 7th) at 10am.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, April 8th. YOU MUST BUY TICKETS ONLINE. NO TICKETS ARE SOLD AT THE FARM.

There are over 8 million tulips to see in all different colors, over 20 photo props (make sure your phone is charged), more than 30 food trucks, a yummy bakery, a hayride, farm animals you can feed, a tulip planting museum and souvenirs galore.

I usually visit several times, once just isn't enough. It's just breathtaking. It makes me so happy. I pick tulips for friends, take a million pictures, get some treats from the food trucks and bakery....it's honestly my favorite springtime thing to do.

New at Holland Ridge Farms for 2023 the interactive map, click here to check it out. It's cool. This year you can also bring you own food and non-alcoholic drinks for a WEEKDAY picnic. Outside food and drinks are still not allowed on the weekends.

There's also a new online, interactive map. Click here to see and play around with it.

Holland Ridge Farms is located at 86 Rues Road in Cream Ridge, NJ.

It's open 7 days a week during the tulip season from 9am - 6pm.

See you there!