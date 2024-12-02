Have you seen Wicked yet? If you haven't and were late to the party like me, don't let anyone lie to you... this movie is absolutely fantastic. I finally got to see Wicked over the holiday weekend and, let me just say, I was completely blown away.

The haters are doing what they do best. They have nothing good to say about a perfectly adapted and beloved broadway production that actually transferred to the big screen in the most beautiful way.

I've been waiting since middle school for this broadway phenomenon to finally hit the big screen. When I heard Ariana Grande would be playing the character of 'Galinda', I was skeptical, but knew she had the perfect voice for the part. She got her start in musicals, so there was no doubt that she knew what it would take to hit the notes. Did she have what it took to pull of a 'Galinda' that made you both adore her and despise her at the same time? Absolutely. She nailed it.

Cynthia Erivo was an amazing casting choice as 'Elphaba'. Her vulnerability and ability to connect with the character's brokenness was conveyed beautifully on screen. Her acting choices were as perfect as her voice.

What was amazing about both of these performances was the originality each actress brought to the role. Sure, they had to play their perspective parts, but neither Cynthia nor Ariana tried to be carbon-copy versions of the characters in the broadway production. They both did a wonderful job of putting their own personal spin on their characters. That's what made this movie so great.

The Scene That Broke My Heart

The scene that absolutely wrecked me was when Elphaba gets to the Ozdust Ballroom. Everybody knows what it's like to feel misunderstood, undervalued, alienated, and alone. The worst is when you feel totally alone, yet you're in a crowded room full of people who wish you weren't. The way that Elphaba had to continue on with her night all while being mocked and belittled is a feeling so many of us can relate to. Personally, I feel like that scene represents my entire existence. I often feel alone and misunderstood by the majority of people that enter my life. Judging from the videos and comments shared to social media since the movie premiered, I'm not alone in feeling that way.

****SPOILER ALERT: SCENE CLIP AHEAD****

That scene perfectly portrayed the idea of pressing on through life despite what others think of you, no matter how much you may care.

If you ask me, that's why this movie has been met with so many rave reviews. The music, the singing, the costumes, and the sets were all exquisite, to be sure, but it's the feeling that the film evoked from viewers that is responsible for people seeing the film time and time again.

I know I'll be heading to the theater to watch it on the big screen at least one more time.

If you haven't seen Wicked yet, RUN to a theater near you.

