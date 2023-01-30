Houlihan's restaurant in Cherry Hill has reportedly closed its doors for good.



I'm both stunned and bummed by this news. I've been hanging at Houlihan's in Cherry Hill my whole life. First, when it was inside the Cherry Hill Mall, and then after it moved to Garden State Park off Route 70.

But ya know how the saying goes: All good things, blah blah blah.

Well, it seems Houlihan's time in Cherry Hill HAS come to an end.

Get our free mobile app

The restaurant appears to have closed with no warning. According to MarltonPike.com, Houlihan's employees were reportedly given the bad news on Sunday. Soon after, a sign was placed on the front door alerting diners to sudden development.

The note read, in part, 'We are deeply saddened to announce the permanent closure of this location. We value our employees, their dedication to the company and we are working to relocate them immediately to one of our locations nearby. We are grateful for the support of our community'.

The sign also reminded customers that if they TRULY love the Houlihan's experience, there's still one open in Brick Twp. up in Ocean County.

By afternoon, trucks were being loaded up with leftover inventory, MarltonPike.com reports.

It's super unfortunate servers, bartenders, and other Houlihan's employees now find themselves out of jobs. It was awful terrible timing as it was to be a big sports day in and around the area with the Philadelphia Eagles competing in the NFC Championship Game. Certainly, at the least the bar would have been busy with football fans eager to watch the game.

Houlihan's exit from Garden State Park comes on the heels of addition of The Sugar Factory.

I'm gonna miss this place!

The 10 Old-School South Jersey Restaurants Ranked Best in NJ A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey.