How Local Singers/Bands Can Play At Wildwood’s Barefoot Fest

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is hitting the Wilwood Beach in June and your favorite country singer or band can participate in this year's event!

It's all part of Barefoot's BCMF's Hometown Stars competition.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is coming up June 15 - 18 in Wildwood, featuring headliners Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, and Jon Pardi. In all, 40+ of country music's hottest acts will be performing.

This year's Barefoot Country Music Fest will highlight local singers and bands, with a chance for one lucky winner to claim the BFCM Golden Boot Trophy.

How it works:

Nominate your favorite local artists to play on the Barefoot Discovery Stage. Acts can be nominated by anyone. Acts with the most nominations have the best chance of making it through the process. (If you're a singer or a band, share with your fans that they should nominate you!)

A panel of judges will select the finalists, and invitations will be sent out.

(One note, the original nomination deadline has passed, but the dates have been extended!)

The winner of the Golden Boot Trophy will get a slot on the main stage for the 2024 Barefoot Country Music Fest, and will also receive an invite to the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Nominate your favorite act here.

Your favorite singer or band could be a hometown star!

