How to Catch Taylor Swift’s Tour Movie in Mays Landing

Taylor Swift's movie is coming to Mays Landing!

Taylor Swift has announced that her fans can now experience her The Eras Tous without having to see the Tour. The Eras Tour Movie will be hitting various theaters across the country - with a release date of Friday, October 13th.

(Any Swiftie or Swiftie parent can tell you that Taylor Swift's favorite number is 13.)

Select theaters across the country will show the movie -which has a run time of 165 minutes - close to 3 hours with coming attractions, previews, and such.

Here's how the movie is described on the Regal Cinema website:

"The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged."

So, if you go, pretty much expect a concert-like atmosphere! Oh, without the price, too!

At last check, tickets to the Taylor Swift movie are priced at $21.21 for adults and $14.00 for kids. (Hey, senior citizens! You can see it too for the $14.00 price tag!)

We expect parking to be free:)

According to the Regal website, there will be several showings the evening of the 13th at the Mays Landing location. The movie also will be shown at Regal locations in Manahawkin, Vineland, Washington Township, and Turnersville.

OMG! What am I going to wear???