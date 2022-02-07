Avoid These! Three Potholes in South Jersey Will Knock Your Teeth Out

Listen, I know it's been a rough winter, but holy cow -- look at these potholes.

They're the size of moon craters and if you aren't paying attention, you're likely going to either damage your car or cause physical injury to yourself if you hit one of these bad boys.

Now, January was a rough month for weather. Obviously. We had two huge snowstorms, one of which was a blizzard, and each gave us over a foot of snow. In total, last month was the snowiest month on record -- ever -- at Atlantic City International Airport.

I get it. Honestly, I do. Maintaining roads is a big ordeal during a quiet season, let alone a brutal winter. And I'm not bashing those who work on road crews. I can't imagine having to chase down every single hole in the road to patch it.

With that said, these three potholes in Mays Landing are ginormous. All kidding aside, you'll crush your car if you hit one of these.

The first one is on Leipzig Avenue right in front of the main entrance to Atlantic City Race Course.

Pothole on Leipzig Avenue by Atlantic City Race Course - Photo: Chris Coleman Pothole on Leipzig Avenue by Atlantic City Race Course - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

I point this one out because Leipzig is a dark road and you cannot see this one at night. In fairness, it looks like there might have been a traffic cone near it at one point, but it looks like someone hit it last night, so now this is here for your to find on your own.

The next two take us to Hamilton Mall.

Pothole on the perimeter road around Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing - Photo: Chris Coleman Pothole on the perimeter road around Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Both of these are on the road that goes around the mall, specifically along the backstretch near where JC Penney used to be. Drivers tend to speed around the back of the mall and if you hit these, you're gonna feel it.

And finally, the granddaddy of them all:

Pothole on the perimeter road around Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing - Photo: Chris Coleman Pothole on the perimeter road around Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

This one has quite literally reshaped the earth. I saw this one Sunday afternoon before it filled up with rainwater. It's massive. It's deep. It'll hurt if you hit it.

How you can help

If you encounter a pothole that needs to be fixed, there are very easy ways to request help.

For a state highway (i.e. Black or White Horse Pikes, Route 47, Route 9, etc.), fill out this form.

(i.e. Black or White Horse Pikes, Route 47, Route 9, etc.), fill out this form. Atlantic County offers a form that you can fill out for county-maintained highways (those with blue and yellow county route number signs on them).

offers a form that you can fill out for county-maintained highways (those with blue and yellow county route number signs on them). The Camden County Department of Public Works can be reached by calling (856) 566-2980.

In Cape May County , you can call the Public Works Department at (609) 465-5823 from 7 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday (for county highways only).

, you can call the Public Works Department at (609) 465-5823 from 7 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday (for county highways only). Drivers in Cumberland County can use this form (for county highways only).

can use this form (for county highways only). Folks in Gloucester County can report a crater here.

can report a crater here. Salem County's Department of Public Works: (856) 856-935-7510

If there is a pothole on a local roadway, you will need to reach out to that municipality.

And, obviously, potholes in shopping centers and on private property are the responsibility of the people that own that land.

Send us your pictures of other huge potholes

If you have seen larger potholes, we'd like to see them! Simply download our app and click on Submit Photo/Video from the left drop-down menu.

We'll share your agony with your fellow drivers in South Jersey.

