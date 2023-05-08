🔴 The 58-year-old building was scheduled to come down in April

🔴 Fair Lawn and neighboring towns raised concerns about the environmental impact

🔴 The developer will "utilize an alternative method of demolition"

FAIR LAWN —The developer of the former Nabisco building has decided to try a different way that doesn't involve explosives to take it down.

The 65-year-old building along Route 208 in Fair Lawn where the sweet smell of cookies once filled the air was closed in 2021. It was scheduled to be imploded on April 15 by Greek Development, the company that purchased the property

Fair Lawn and neighboring towns raised concerns about the impact the implosion will have on the air soil and water. Specifically, they worried about the asbestos, lead, mercury, PCBs, mold spores, and arsenic they fear will be released by the implosion.

A demolition crew takes down the landmark former Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn A demolition crew takes down the landmark former Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) loading...

Concern from surrounding towns

Now an implosion has been canceled.

"After extensive dialogue with local communities and businesses, Greek Development has made the decision not to implode the remaining portion of the Nabisco Tower. We will utilize an alternative method of demolition that does not include the use of any explosives," Greek Deveopment said in a statement Monday. "Ownership is proceeding to undertake the additional time and expense to ensure the well-being and peace of mind of the surrounding residents."

Glen Rock public schools went so far as to say it would cancel classes the first school day after any implosion.

Fair Lawn officials said asbestos has been removed from the bakery in the main building. The two remaining buildings, the R&D and maintenance buildings were to be cleared by March 17.

"After many conversations with the developer, there will not be an implosion to remove the rest of the Mondelez property. Thank you to everyone that reached out to make your voices heard," Mayor Kurt Peluso said on the borough's Facebook page.

The East Brunswick developer has not disclosed what their plan is for the property.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

