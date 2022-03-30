Feds: Child Porn Found on EPA Computer, NJ Man Arrested

Officials say an employee of the federal government who lives in New Jersey has been arrested on a child porn charge.

63-year-old John Struble of Fair Lawn, who worked for the Environmental Protection Agency, is facing one count of possession of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says,

The EPA alerted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, (HSI) that it discovered images of child pornography on a computer that it issued to Struble. HSI learned that Struble had navigated to websites containing sexual content and viewed child pornography using his EPA computer. HSI located a cache folder containing approximately 100 images constituting child pornography, which Struble had accessed from Fair Lawn using his EPA computer.

Get our free mobile app

According to the complaint, one of the images, "shows a naked prepubescent girl between approximately 1 and 3 years old" and another, "shows a naked prepubescent boy between approximately 3 and 5 years old."

The count of possession of child pornography is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Struble had an initial court appearance on Tuesday.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

New Jersey's most disgraceful child predators and accused predators