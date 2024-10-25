Authorities in Gloucester County are on the lookout for a man who has been allegedly passing fake money at marijuana dispensaries.

The Washington Township Police Department says on October 15th, a counterfeit $100 bill was used during a transaction at Midnight Greens on the Black Horse Pike in Turnersville.

An investigation identified Lamont W. Hall, Jr., of Indiana as the suspect.

Police say Hall has targeted multiple dispensaries in surrounding areas and is a wanted person across several states for similar counterfeiting schemes.

According to officials, Hall used a rental vehicle during the Washington Township incident and Enterprise confirmed the vehicle was returned in Georgia.

Anyone with information regarding Hall’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Washington Twp. Police Department's Detective Bureau at (856) 589-0330.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.