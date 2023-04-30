Where are my fellow pickle-lovers at??



via GIPHY

I finally did it and I'm soooo happy I did! For whatever reason, I've had an obsession with pickles since I was a kid. I don't know why, but I've always just loved them so much. I used to wake up on Saturday mornings, head down to the kitchen, grab the pickle jar from the fridge, and binge on them while watching cartoons. By the time my mom would come downstairs, half of the pickles in the jar would be gone.



via GIPHY

Now you know why I've been SOOOOO looking forward to checking out the new pickle place in Smithville. Located in Historic Smithville Village, the Smithville Pickle Company is already taking the area by storm. I didn't get a chance to go in until this weekend, but it was definitely worth the wait.

Get our free mobile app

When you walk in, you'll see rows and rows of pickles. They have everything from regular to spicy garlic, to sweet and sour pickles. Chips, spears, whatever you want. I'll be honest, I was in pickle heaven, okay? Don't judge me.

They also have a bunch of different snacks that you can try to go right alongside of your pickles. Popcorn, artisan pretzels, they even have pickled eggs, ya'll. If that's your thing, go for it.

It all started when owners Gianna and Josh moved down from Pennsylvania and realized there was nothing like it down here in this part of Jersey. Gianna did some research and realized that NJ's pickle obsession was real, so she and her husband Josh decided to take a shot. Obviously, it worked out. That place is POPPING every single day.

You can check them out at Smithville Village in the old Noah Newcumb house!

12 Restaurants People Are Anxious To Eat At In Wildwood This Summer No matter what cuisine is your favorite, Wildwood has something for everyone! There are a few restaurants in particular that Wildwood regulars can't wait to get back into this summer.

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa) From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!