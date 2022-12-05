Before the holiday season quickly passes, I wanted to give you a look at the festivities, the decorations, and the magical, free lights show happening every night through January 5 at one of our local South Jersey treasures, historic Smithville Village.

Floating Christmas Trees

Over 120 floating Christmas trees, all colorfully decorated with more than 50,000 lights, float along Smithville's Lake Meone beginning at dusk. It's unique, it's really different and it is very cool!

A Talking Christmas Tree

Smithville has magic, talking Christmas tree. According to the Smithville Village folks, this oversized Christmas tree was brought in from Santa’s private forest. The Christmas tree awakens to talk with you and your children when you get close. Don't overthink it, it's Christmas magic. The kids will love it.

There's More Fun in Smithville This December

The Smithville train and carousel are both open daily(weather permitting) this holiday season and favorites of young and old, plus you'll find fire pits for making s'mores on weekends.

A Unique Shopping Experience

The 60 Smithville specialty shops along the Village Greene are open nightly until 7 pm, Friday and Saturday 'til 9 pm before and after Christmas Day.

Take a look at a gallery of photos of historic Smithville Village at Christmas.

So Cool, So Close! Smithville Village Is Lit Up This December

