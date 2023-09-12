Investigate: North Wildwood Police Looking For Dutton Ranch Hand

(*Note: Pictured above is actor Luke Grimes who appears on the TV show, Yellowstone. Grimes is NOT wanted for any crimes in New Jersey.)

Are you a fan of the Yellowstone TV series?



It's the series with Kevin Costner which is set on a sprawling Montan ranch - the Dutton Ranch.

We found someone who appears to be a big fan.

Rather - North Wildwood Police have found the Yellowstone fan - on video surveillance. He and another person are wanted by police regarding an investigation of a theft from a North Wildwood supermarket last month.

Police say while a victim was being distracted by the Dutton Ranh Hand shirt-wearing man, a woman stole her wallet. Police say similar thefts have been reported in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

Is it the same pair - or is there a whole Dutton-Ranch-loving-gang creating havoc in South Jersey?

North Wildwood Police ask that if you can help with identification, please reach out to the North Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-2411. You can also send an email to the Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org. You can also report anonymously by using ou the TEXT-A-TIP connection by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.

Perhaps when they're found, they'll be taken to the train station?

SOURCE: North Wildwood Police Department.

