Investigate: North Wildwood Police Looking For Dutton Ranch Hand
(*Note: Pictured above is actor Luke Grimes who appears on the TV show, Yellowstone. Grimes is NOT wanted for any crimes in New Jersey.)
Are you a fan of the Yellowstone TV series?
It's the series with Kevin Costner which is set on a sprawling Montan ranch - the Dutton Ranch.
We found someone who appears to be a big fan.
Rather - North Wildwood Police have found the Yellowstone fan - on video surveillance. He and another person are wanted by police regarding an investigation of a theft from a North Wildwood supermarket last month.
Police say while a victim was being distracted by the Dutton Ranh Hand shirt-wearing man, a woman stole her wallet. Police say similar thefts have been reported in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Is it the same pair - or is there a whole Dutton-Ranch-loving-gang creating havoc in South Jersey?
North Wildwood Police ask that if you can help with identification, please reach out to the North Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-2411. You can also send an email to the Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org. You can also report anonymously by using ou the TEXT-A-TIP connection by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.
Perhaps when they're found, they'll be taken to the train station?
SOURCE: North Wildwood Police Department.