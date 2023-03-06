It seems like everybody’s got some kind of bug in NJ

A very contagious norovirus, or stomach bug, swept through New Jersey in the last few weeks. I got to experience it firsthand.

Then some kind of rhinovirus, also known as the common cold, went through the family.

The one-two punch has been affecting a lot of families in the Garden State in the last couple of weeks. I was one of the lucky ones to get both.

The stomach bug seemed to fade pretty quickly. It seems to be a 24-hour thing for some and yet for others, it tends to linger for 3 to 4 days.

Get our free mobile app

The best tip that medical professionals recommend is to wash your hands frequently when these outbreaks occur and try to keep yourself away from those infected. The cold virus seemed to hang on for almost a week.

Adobe Express Adobe Express loading...

There are a few things you can do to minimize your chances of getting infected or shorten your cold. If you catch the symptoms early enough, you could keep the virus from spreading to others or getting worse.

They recommend the usual 5 things you can do to prevent getting it or keep it from getting too serious.

Don’t Over-Exert Yourself!

When you’re starting to feel sick, this is not the time to run a few miles or pull an all-nighter for a big project. It’s your chance to rest, recuperate, and let your body recover.

Pushing your limits at this point will take away important energy your body needs to get better and potentially increase the time it takes to get well.

Don’t Over-Exert Yourself

Over the Counter Medicines Can Help

Avoid Cold and Damp Environments

Get Enough Sleep

Drink Plenty of Fluids

Spring is pretty close so we can almost breathe a sigh of relief and get out of the house in more fresh air into our lungs. Until then it looks like this wave of viruses is hopefully starting to wane. Now thanks to a warmer than usual winter we can look forward to an early allergy season. Gesundheit!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.