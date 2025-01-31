Why the Seal Caught in Ventnor Now Has a Pink Head

If, in your travels in or near the ocean, you come across a seal with a big pink mark on its head, there's a good reason.

Really.

Our friends at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine report that it's seal season at the Jersey Shore.

These little fellas occasionally find their way to our beaches.

Marine Mammal Stranding Center

Seal finds its way to beach in Ventnor

Volunteers from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center say they received a number of reports Thursday morning about a bloody seal on the beach in Ventnor.

The center worked with the Ventnor Police Department who watched over the seal until the center's volunteers could arrive on the scene.

The volunteers were able to catch the female seal and take her back to the center for evaluation. It was evident that the blood was coming from wounds on her flippers and near her muzzle.

Upon inspection, the wounds were found to be superficial, and the seal was determined to be in pretty good shape.

She was then taken back to the beach and released back into the water.

The pink mark on her head

Using a non-toxic livestock marker, volunteers drew a big "I" on the seals head. The mark is temporary and will fade in time.

The purpose of the mark is to let center volunteers know she's been evaluated, just in case she's spotted in the area again.

Based on the video, she is a seal on a mission!

A shout out to the center's volunteers for all they do. If you're interested in helping support the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and its work, you can find our more by clicking here.

