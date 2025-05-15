It proved to be a devastating scene on a beach in Sea Bright this week. A long-finned pilot whale that was clearly in distress beached itself not once, but twice, before ultimately succumbing to its condition.

We're so lucky to have such a dedicated team at Marine Mammal Stranding Center. They always make sure to exhaust every option before having to make the most difficult of decisions when it comes to sea life here in the Garden State.

Beached Pilot Whale Humanely Euthanized In NJ

A pilot whale was discovered in Sea Bright that was so underweight and lethargic, there wasn't much else that could be done by veterinarians and other MMSC staff.

The decision was made to humanely euthanize, knowing that it was, truly, the kindest option in the face of this poor creature's suffering.

Pilot Whale Euthanized In Sea Bright, NJ - Canva

Marine Mammal Stranding Center Makes Difficult Call

When the MMSC's vet team arrived on the scene, it was clear the whale's health was already starting to fail.

Letting the whale go peacefully was the most humane path after every other option was already considered.

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

Whale Necropsy Conducted In Atlantic County

The whale has since been taken from the beach in Sea Bright to the Atlantic County Utility Authority for a proper necropsy to be performed. This is the examination that will determine exactly what caused the whale's health issues.

It's this kind of information that's beneficial for future rescue and conservation efforts carried out by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

Since 1978, they've actually responded to 46 cases involving long-finned pilot whales. To everyone at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, thank you for all of your hard work.

