For the second time this week a Herculean effort by some caring people had a sad ending as a wayward dolphin has died.

This time it was a dolphin that was spotted last week in Riggins Ditch in Cumberland County. The dolphin had been spotted swimming alone for several days, and it was staying in the same remote area. The portion of the waterway, near Delmont, was quite a bit inland from the Delaware Bay.

It was Tuesday that volunteers and Good Samaritans tried to help a beached dolphin on the north end of Brigantine. That saga ended when the decision was made to euthanized the severely weakened dolphin.

Many try to save Cumberland County dolphin

Officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center says they had been monitoring the Cumberland County Dolphin since it was first spotted last week.

Volunteers waited out weather and tides, and the decision to attempt a rescue was made to happen Thursday morning. One of the problems right away was the fact that there was no boat ramp for smaller vessels within ten miles of where the dolphin was swimming.

Volunteers for the Marine Mammal Stranding Center took part as did personnel from agencies including New Jersey State Police Marine Unit, New Jersey Fish and Wildlife, Heislerville Fire Department, Downe Township Fire Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and NOAA Office of Law Enforcement.

Six boats and over 20 people took part in the rescue attempt. An attempt to simply herd the animal out of the area didn't work, so a more planned operation was put into practice.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center:

"Using the boats, a net was deployed across the creek, and slowly maneuvered around the dolphin. Once the animal was inside the net, the team worked in coordinated movements to secure the six-foot long dolphin inside a stretcher. First responders supported the animal upright above the water to ensure it was still able to breathe as the boat brought the dolphin to shore. A tractor with a forklift attachment utilized straps to carefully lift the stretcher with the dolphin inside to the stretcher frame on the bridge".

Unfortunately, it was at that point that the dolphin stopped breathing. Attempts to resuscitate the dolphin failed. The dolphin has now been sent to a lab, where a necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Thanks to all involved in the rescue effort

Unfortunately, this dolphin, like the one in Brigantine, could not be saved. Thanks to all who gave their best effort to try to help.

Once again, volunteers from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center were front and center with the effort. This is a great organization that runs on donations. You can find out more about the Center and help them by clicking here.

