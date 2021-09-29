Jason Aldean Will Headline 2022 Barefoot Concert in Wildwood

The first announced headliner for the 2022 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood is... Jason Aldean!

Jason Aldean will close one of the nights of the concert, scheduled for the Wildwood Beach June 16-19.

More headliners are expected to be announced in the next couple of months, with over 30 different singers and bands expected to play the festival in 2022.

2021 headliners included Carrie Underwood, Dan+Shay, the Zac Brown Band, and Lee Brice.

The fest will kick off with a Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert, followed by three full days and nights of country music on the beach in Wildwood.

It will be a return to the Wildwood for Jason Aldean, who shot part of his video "Laughed Until We Cried" on the beach in Wildwood back in 2007.

Tickets are still in the "Early Bird" stage - meaning they are at the lowest price that will be offered. Click here for tickets.

We will see you on the beach in Wildwood in June!

