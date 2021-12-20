Cops in Wildwood Crest say a man who was riding a dirt bike in town and twice eluded them was arrested earlier this month.

According to officials, 41-year-old Jason Simpkins of Wildwood Crest was seen by two different police officers riding a dirt bike on December 4th, and both times he failed to stop for them.

Five days later, on the morning of December 9th, Simpkins was riding a dirt bike in the area of the 6900 block of New Jersey Avenue. This time, he did stop and he was arrested without incident.

Simpkins has been charged with two counts of second-degree eluding, fourth-degree possession of a motor vehicle master key, and third-degree defaced or altered serial or VIN number.

The Wildwood Crest Police Department says Simpkins had multiple warrants out for his arrest from other jurisdictions.

He was being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility awaiting a bail hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

