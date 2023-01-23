Join the Not Quite Mile High Club in Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Economy Hit Hard By Closures During Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

It may not be the Mile High Club, but it's certainly high up there!

(Wait.... we just looked up what the Mile High Club is... Nevermind.)

How about love 171 feet above Atlantic City?

Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City - one of the oldest lighthouses in America - have put together a fun and romantic way to celebrate Valentine's Day!

You can celebrate at the top of the tallest lighthouse in New Jersey!

Absecon Lighthouse is celebrating with "An Evening of Romance & Renewal:"

What more unique place could there be for that special day - and get your steps in for the day?

The evening promises "Wedding vow renewals, dancing to romantic music, candlelit climbs, champagne toast, and some nibbles too."

The cost per couple is $40 - and, it's actually a donation to help "keep the light shining" at the Absecon Lighthouse.

The event actually takes place the Saturday before Valentine's Day, February 11. Doors open at 5:30, the vow renewal is a 6, and the event ends at 7pm.

If you're interested, you need to make a reservation, and you can do that by calling 609-449-1360.

Good luck and have fun!

SOURCE: Absecon Lighthouse via Facebook.

