When it comes to city and town names that sound like they could be connected to love, sex, and all of the things, Pennsylvania wins every single time.

After all, there's a town named Intercourse in Pennsylvania!

The Most Love-Sounding Town Names In New Jersey

With Valentine's Day near, here's a list of the most love-sounding named towns in New Jersey. Some of them are straight forward, while others might be pressing it.

Loveladies (Ocean County)

Loveladies was named for a man who, long ago, owned land in the area. His name was Thomas Lovelady. The area was called Lovelady's at first, but then morphed into Loveladies.

Are there loveladies in Loveladies? Check the beaches in the summer - they are free!

Rosemont (Hunterton County)

Roses equal romance, right?

Magnolia (Camden)

Another flowery named place.

Hope Township (Warren County)

You gotta have hope, right?

OK, I told you at the beginning, that Pennsylvania had more Valentine's Day-ish names, right?

Love is Alive in Pennsylvania

There's really no need to explain how these names are connected to love and/or sex, so here you go:

Intercourse (Lancaster County)

Paradise (Lancaster County)

Mount Joy (Lancaster County)

Blue Ball (Lancaster County)

Bird-in-Hand (Lancaster County)

Whoever was the map-maker for Lancaster County certainly had a sense of humor!

There are some other love of sex sounding names outside of Lancaster County.

Virginville (Berks County)

Lickdale (Lebanon County)

Climax (Armstrong County)

What did we miss - from New Jersey or Pennsylvania? Fill up the comments.

