New data has officially revealed what engagement ring styles NJ couples are really searching for this Valentine's Day.

With Valentine’s Day just weeks away and proposal season in full swing, new data shows exactly how likely New Jersey couples are to get engaged and what engagement ring styles they’re searching for, offering a hot snapshot of love and commitment trends across the Garden State this February.

Engagement Ring On Valentine's Day Photo by The Now Time on Unsplash loading...

How Likely Are You To Get Engaged On Valentine's Day In New Jersey?

According to the Valentine’s Proposal Likelihood Index from wedding experts at Walters Wedding Estates, New Jersey ranks in the middle of the pack for Valentine’s proposal likelihood this year, with an index score of 134 (national average = 100). That means while NJ may not be the state that's the most ready to pop the question, proposal interest is still elevated compared to many other states this Valentine’s Day.

This index is based on recent engagement ring shopping and proposal planning search trends, which tend to spike in the months before February as couples finalize their Valentine’s Day proposals.

Engagement and Wedding Ring Photo by Kimberly Fowler on Unsplash loading...

What Engagement Ring Styles Are NJ Couples Looking For?

The same data also reveals what kinds of engagement rings are trending among New Jersey couples preparing to pop the question this Valentine’s Day. According to the study:

Bezel-set rings: these are sleek and modern, with the diamond set securely within a gold frame. They happen to be among the top engagement ring searches in New Jersey.

these are sleek and modern, with the diamond set securely within a gold frame. They happen to be among the top engagement ring searches in New Jersey. Pear-cut diamonds: these rings elegant and slightly unexpected in shape. They're also trending locally, which indicates a taste for distinct yet timeless styles.

Valentine's Day Flowers Photo by Asal Mshk on Unsplash loading...

What This Valentine's Day Means For NJ Couples

If you have a ring ready and a plan in motion, you’re in good company: New Jersey’s proposal intent is above average and trending where engagement energy is high. If you’re on the receiving end, don’t be surprised if that “Will you marry me?” moment arrives with a ring style straight off Pinterest, TikTok, or Instagram.

In NJ, this means you should Instagram feeds to fill up with engagement ring shots, champagne toasts, and “surprise” moments. If a proposal is coming, it might feature one of the locally trending ring styles: a bezel design or pear-cut diamond.

Whether you’re planning to propose or hoping for one, this Valentine’s season is shaping up to be a big one for celebrations of love.

New Jersey brides and grooms clearly know what they like, that means the engagement AND the rings will truly shine this Valentine's Day.

