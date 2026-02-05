With everything being so expensive lately, plenty of couples are skipping packed restaurants and opting for a low-key Valentine’s Day at home. That sounds kind of perfect to me.

A comfy couch, your favorite takeout, and a movie that actually feels like you is hard to beat.

New Jersey’s Favorite Romantic Comedy

According to a Valentine’s Day study by All About Cookies, New Jersey’s top romantic comedy is Garden State. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s an indie classic that beat out dozens of rom-coms to claim the number one spot in the state, proving once again that New Jersey leans toward stories with heart, grit, and a little emotional messiness.

While classics like Grease dominated nationwide, Garden State stood out locally. Honestly, that totally tracks. The film’s got offbeat charm, deeply human characters, and that unmistakable Jersey backdrop that resonates in a way glossy Hollywood rom-coms sometimes don’t.

Why “Garden State” Feels Right for Valentine’s Day

Garden State isn’t about grand gestures or unrealistic romance. It’s about connection, self-discovery, and finding comfort in someone when life feels overwhelming, which makes it a surprisingly perfect 2026 Valentine’s Day watch.

It’s the kind of movie you put on while sharing lo mein straight from the container, half-watching and half-talking about life. No pressure. No expectations. Just comfort.

Couple Watching A Movie In Bed Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash loading...

Staying In Is the New Valentine’s Day Win

If your ideal Valentine’s Day involves sweatpants, takeout, and a movie that feels familiar, you’re not doing it wrong. I say you’re doing it right this year.

That’s one of the reasons I LOVE that movie, honestly. Garden State reminds us that romance doesn’t have to be loud or expensive to be meaningful. Sometimes, staying in is the whole point.

