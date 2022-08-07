Kane Brown Reveals ‘Different Man’ Album Tracklist, Including Duet With His Wife

Kane Brown announced in July that his highly-anticipated third studio album Different Man will be released on Sept. 9. This week, Brown revealed more album details, including the tracklist.

According to the graphic shared by Brown, Different Man will feature 17 tracks, including his latest country single, "Like I Love Country Music," his new pop single, "Grand," and other previously released tunes, "One Mississippi," "Whiskey Sour" and "Leave You Alone."

The project is also set to include two duets, one of which being the title track, "Different Man," with Blake Shelton. Brown is also teaming up with his wife, Katelyn, for a duet called "Thank God."

Brown and Katelyn have been teasing a duet between them for years, and in April, the singer confirmed that Katelyn — whom he calls his "secret weapon" — would be featured on his new project. He previously hinted at a duet called "Mad at This World," but it seems "Thank God" won priority on this record.

Katelyn is a singer herself, having graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2019 with a degree in Music Business.

Brown's announcement of the tracklist was met by excitement from fans and fellow artists, including Shelton, who shared that he "can't wait" for the release of the album and their duet. Brown also listed the names of his co-writers and album collaborators: Producer Dan Huff as well as artist/songwriters Ernest, Josh Thompson, Natalie Stovall, Shy Carter and many more are on the list.

Different Man follows Brown's seven-track Mixtape Vol. 1 EP, released in 2020. His last full-length album was 2019's Experiment, which produced hit singles "Lose It," "Good as You" and "Homesick."

Kane Brown's Different Man Tracklist:

1. "Bury Me in Georgia"

2. "Different Man" feat. Blake Shelton

3. "Like I Love Country Music"

4. "Go Around"

5. "Grand"

6. "See You Like I Do"

7. "Thank God" feat. Katelyn Brown

8. "Leave You Alone"

9. "Riot"

10. "One Mississippi"

11. "Drunk or Dreamin'"

12. "Losing You"

13. "Whiskey Sour"

14. "Pop's Last Name"

15. "Devil Don't Even Bother"

16. "Nothin' I'd Change"

17. "Dear Georgia"

