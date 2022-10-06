Kane Brown’s Next Show Won’t Include Kane Brown in the Flesh

Kane Brown is going to the Metaverse for his next performance. The country singer is one of three artists tapped to be a part of Walmart Land's Electric Fest this weekend.

It's all virtual, and it's a new concept to the country star, who shared a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making this kind of virtual performance.

In the video below we see the "One Mississippi" singer outfitted with various gadgets and sensors. Similar to immersive virtual reality experiences, Brown has motion detectors on his feet and hands, with more sensors on his arms legs and helmet. The helmet also has a phone camera attached to the front to record his face.

"I feel like an alien," Brown says in one clip.

The rest of the video shows the "Thank God" artist working the room just like he would on stage, while singing his latest single, "Grand." Clips of his "performance" are shown side by side with the virtual version. Brown's digital side is reminiscent of a futuristic robot.

"I’m doing my first virtual show on @Roblox in Walmart Land for Electric Fest this Friday, Saturday, & Sunday at 7PM ET each night," he writes in the caption.

Fans flooded the comments with excitement for the upcoming show.

"This is so sick," one writes, while another says "Ok... now I gotta figure out how to do this."

"This is next level," fellow artist Smithfield comment. "You are always on the forefront of this stuff! It's amazing!"

Electric Fest is a digital festival that is set to take place in Walmart Land from Oct. 8-10. The retail giant created this virtual world in conjunction with Roblox, and fans can access the event with their Roblox account. Madison Beer and Youngblud are also scheduled to appear.

Walmart posted a video showcasing how Electric Fest was made.