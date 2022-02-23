Kane Brown’s Man Cave Will Be More of a Man Arena

Kane Brown says he's adding a major extension to his Nashville-area home. It's not quite fair to call it a man cave, as most man caves can't support a basketball game with an audience.

"It's gonna be sick," Brown tells Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul after revealing his plans. The conversation grew out of a question about what he was going to do with all the signed NBA jerseys he's gotten in recent months and years. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) signed a jersey and a pair of game-worn Olympic sneakers for him. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) signed a jersey. Khris Middleton of the champion Milwaukee Bucks also signed something.

"He gave me his game-worn championship jersey," Browns says, smiling.

Needing a place to put all this cool memorabilia — and maybe a place to keep his growing fleet of automobiles out of the rain — Brown drew up plans.

"It's like a garage, gym and basketball court," he shares. "And a sports bar."

And a sports bar? No word on if it will be open to the public (very unlikely) but Brown and his friends and family will certainly have a place to workout, hoop or chill. Getting fit has been his priority since early 2020, and the hard work has been rewarded with more than 20 pounds of muscle. Still, Brown — who remained coy about what song he'll drop after "One Mississippi" peaks on the airplay charts — has a ways to go before he reaches his goal.

"I'm trying to be my security guard's security guard," he says, laughing.