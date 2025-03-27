The Avengers movie franchise continues to grow - and there's an actor set to appear in the next movie who has Atlantic City ties.

Definite ties to Atlantic City.

Avengers:Doomsday boasts an impressive cast list, featuring actors who've appeared in other Avengers movies, and some who have not.

We're interested in one in particular.

Kelsey Grammer to be in next Avengers movie

Actor Kelsey Grammer, most famous for his role as Dr. Frasier Crane on the TV shows Cheers and Frasier, will have a role in the upcoming new movie.

Grammer will play the role of The Beast, the same role he played in an earlier Avengers movie.

The cast was announced March 26th.

Grammer, 70, has developed a "side-gig" that has seen him make many appearances in Atlantic City over the past several years.

Beer and Kelsey Grammer

Grammer is the owner of Faith American Brewing Company, a brewery headquartered in the Catskills of New York.

He's made frequent appearances hawking his been in and around the Atlantic City area.

He was most recently in town to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade.

So, yes, our favorite adopted son is returning to the big screen!

