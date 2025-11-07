It was a lucky day indeed for a slot player at Caesars Atlantic City Thursday.

The player from Canada hit a high-limit slot machine for over $1 Million!

Canadian Man Hits It Big in Atlantic City Casino

Officials at Caesars Atlantic City say Nazbur R. (They're not revealing his last name) was finishing up a business trip when he swung into the high-limit slot area for a few plays before heading home.

That stop was a great decision. Nazbur was down to his final two spins on a Dragon Link machine, when he hit the jackpot on the progressive jackpot machine.

Payout: $1,031,318!

“I couldn’t believe my eyes for a second—and then it said ‘winner,’” said Nazbur. “It was beyond my expectations and I couldn’t be happier.”

It's not known if the hit delayed his return trip home, but it was certainly worth it!

This is the second million dollar prize won at Caesars in the last few months. In August, a guest won one million dollars as part of Caesars' Millionaire Maker Sweepstakes.

Congrats Nazbur!

