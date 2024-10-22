There are always some great shows happening in Atlantic City!

From concerts to shows like "The Price is Right" and Chazz Palminter's "A Bronk Tale", there are always some great choices.

The Hook experience rocks

Recently, I was a guest of the producers of the show, The Hook at Caesar's Atlantic City.

Well, The Hook is off the hook!

It was amazing!

My friends and I started with a great meal at Superfrico restaurant. Great food and a great time! The Italian restaurant killed it! We shared a family-style meal, sampling some wonderful selections, including New York Strip, Chicken Parm, and Ragu Bianco - which is pasta with pork and veal. Wow, the pasta was so good!

During dinner characters from the show breezed in and out, and we started to get a feel of what to expect.

The Hook show was unbelievable

I've been thinking about how to describe The Hook, and I'm almost at a loss for an easy explanation.

First of all, it's highly raunchy. Adults only. Leave your stick-in-the-mud uncle at home. Anyone easily embarrassed by language, nudity, or lapdances will be embarrassed. And if you show your embarrassment, they may embarrass you a little more. (Well, a lot more.)

The actors in the show were up close and personal, some cranking out zingers while others were showing off their very fit bodies.

The cast of The Hook was tremendous - talented and entertaining! Everything from acrobats to jugglers to body contortionists to magicians. There were cast members doing things I don't know how to explain - but it was all fun.

My recommendation

If you're looking for a different and fun, you must go see The Hook. Catch dinner at Superfrico if you can, too.

You will laugh. You will be amazed.

So, bring your naughty self and have some fun!

More info on the show and tickets can be found here.

