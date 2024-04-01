I don't know about you, but whenever I'm feeling down and out, there's nothing that hits the spot quite like comfort food. Anything that can fall under American Italian cuisine will do. Pasta, ravioli, lasagna, all of it sounds wonderful when you're down on your luck.

There's a program tons have already participated in here in the Garden State called "Lasagna Love".



What is Lasagna Love?

The concept behind Lasagna Love is pretty straightforward: volunteers sign up to cook and deliver lasagnas to families in need within their communities. Recipients can request a lasagna through the organization's website, specifying any dietary restrictions or preferences they may have. Volunteers then receive these requests and coordinate with the recipients to arrange a convenient delivery time.



Does Lasagna Love delivery to New Jersey?

The short answer is yes! No matter if your need is financial, health related, emotional or just plain exhaustion, the local volunteers would be happy to make your life a little easier by bringing you a bit of joy through a delicious homecooked meal.

Lasagna Love aims to provide not only a nutritious meal but also comfort and connection during challenging times. The organization emphasizes the importance of supporting one another and fostering a sense of community, particularly during crises like the pandemic. That's when it was founded, after all. The pandemic of 2020 was hard on a lot of American families. This program, though quite simple, was a way to bring joy to so many during an extremely difficult time.



How do I nominate someone for a lasagna?

It's easy! You can even nominate yourself if you're in need. The goal is to spread kindness throughout the community, one lasagna at a time. To nominate yourself or a friend or family in need, click HERE.

