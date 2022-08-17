Lauren Alaina Wants the $10 Million From Cat Country’s Joe Kelly

Lauren Alaina Wants the $10 Million From Cat Country&#8217;s Joe Kelly

We first posed the "$10 Million Snail Question" to our morning show listeners a few weeks ago.

Since then, we've been hearing all sorts of answers about what people would do and why.

Here's the question: "If I gave you $10 Million would you take it knowing a snail was after you? If the snail ever touches you, you will a terrible instant death. The snail will know where you are at all times, and its only purpose is to find you and touch you."

Photo by Krzysztof Niewolny on Unsplash
My morning co-host Jahna has said all along that she would take the money. I say "no" - there's just too much to worry about.

Listeners have been split pretty much down the middle - and we continue to get more and more answers.

So, we decided to pose the question to singer Lauren Alaina. Here's what happened:

 

What would you do? Take the money?

