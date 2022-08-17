Lauren Alaina Wants the $10 Million From Cat Country’s Joe Kelly

We first posed the "$10 Million Snail Question" to our morning show listeners a few weeks ago.

Since then, we've been hearing all sorts of answers about what people would do and why.

Here's the question: "If I gave you $10 Million would you take it knowing a snail was after you? If the snail ever touches you, you will a terrible instant death. The snail will know where you are at all times, and its only purpose is to find you and touch you."

My morning co-host Jahna has said all along that she would take the money. I say "no" - there's just too much to worry about.

Listeners have been split pretty much down the middle - and we continue to get more and more answers.

So, we decided to pose the question to singer Lauren Alaina. Here's what happened:

What would you do? Take the money?

