Lauren Alaina Wants the $10 Million From Cat Country’s Joe Kelly
We first posed the "$10 Million Snail Question" to our morning show listeners a few weeks ago.
Since then, we've been hearing all sorts of answers about what people would do and why.
Here's the question: "If I gave you $10 Million would you take it knowing a snail was after you? If the snail ever touches you, you will a terrible instant death. The snail will know where you are at all times, and its only purpose is to find you and touch you."
My morning co-host Jahna has said all along that she would take the money. I say "no" - there's just too much to worry about.
Listeners have been split pretty much down the middle - and we continue to get more and more answers.
So, we decided to pose the question to singer Lauren Alaina. Here's what happened:
What would you do? Take the money?