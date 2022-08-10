Let’s Support Toms River East Little League Good Luck in Tonight’s Game
These days it seems more and more people are looking for something to make themselves feel better, something to rally behind and cheer on. Tonight may be the night to do just that for us here at the Jersey Shore.
What could be better than summertime baseball and kids, what a great combo to rally behind and cheer for. Tonight you can cheer for the kids from the east side of Toms River.
The Toms River East Little League, the New Jersey Little League Baseball Champions, will take on Fairfield American of Connecticut in Metro Division play, with a chance to play in the finals on Friday on the line.
So tonight Toms River East plays Fairfield American of Connecticut, and the winner advances to Friday's game against the New York State Champion Massapequa Coast Little League.
Toms River East lost earlier in the playoffs to Massapequa, but if they get by Fairfield, they'll have a chance to avenge their earlier loss and with a win move onto the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
How exciting for the Toms River kids and their families. Let's rally behind them and send good vibes their way for tonight's game. Regardless of the outcome, the kids from Toms River have made us proud and we hope they had a wonderful time with friends and family in the playoffs, definitely lifetime memories for all.
Thanks to the coaches, league, and parents for putting a great year together for the kids, and a nice summer for Toms River families.
Post your congratulations and well wishes below in the comment section :)
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs