A plastic surgeon solicited sexual favors from a patient and watched pornography at the office, according to a list of allegations announced on Thursday by Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

The State Board of Medical Examiners has temporarily suspended the medical license of Dr. Peter V. Driscoll, who practiced at My Goals Solutions in Ridgefield from August 2021 until June 2022.

According to authorities, on June 7, 2022, Driscoll put a patient's hand on his thigh and asked her to rub his genitals during a procedure, and she complied because she felt "trapped."

He then asked her to perform other sex acts — when she refused, he pressured her to continue rubbing his genitals so he could "get motivated" to finish the procedure.

The alleged acts were reported to police and the practice the next day. That same day, the medical practice suspended Driscoll's surgery privileges.

In another reported instance, Driscoll was watching pornography on his phone during a patient's "numbing break," and the audio of the video blasted on a Bluetooth speaker so loudly that it could be heard in other areas of the office.

"Physicians cannot be allowed to abuse their position of trust to engage in heinous acts such as those alleged," Platkin said. "Any professional engaging in such sickening and predatory misconduct in the State of New Jersey will face sever consequences."

According to documents shared by the Attorney General's Office, at one point, a surgical assistant requested to no longer work with the defendant, because she felt uncomfortable in his presence.

It's also alleged that Driscoll left the office before patients were out of post-procedure recovery, which goes against the practice's protocols.

Driscoll is blocked from practicing medicine or surgery in New Jersey pending the conclusion of a hearing on this matter, the Attorney General's Office said.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

