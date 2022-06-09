A man from Clementon, Camden County, will never walk as a free person again after being sentenced for the murder of a teenager in 2018.

50-year-old Jermaine Venable was sentenced to life in prison in Camden County Superior Court on Thursday on first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and related weapon charges.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says on July 18, 2018, Venable shot and killed 18-year-old Jonathan Rojas and injured then 18-year-old Devon Fisher of Glassboro while they were inside a parked vehicle in the area of 4th Street and Kaighn Avenue in Camden.

The Courier-Post described the shooting scene as, "five shell casings, a vehicle with a shattered window and multiple bullet holes, and a blood trail to [an] intersection."

Venable was arrested that day in the area of 8th and Thurman in Camden.

This past February, Venable was found guilty by a jury.

