Snowstorms come and go, but big lottery wins are once in a lifetime!

One lucky Ocean County lottery player can afford to hire someone to shovel their sidewalk after scoring a $12.3 Million prize in a New Jersey Lottery drawing Saturday night!

Waretown, New Jersey ShopRite Customer Scores a Big Win in New Jersey Lottery Game

New Jersey Lottery officials say it was a big Saturday night for one lucky lottery player in Ocean County.

A winning Pick-6 ticket was sold at the ShopRite on Route 9 in Waretown, and the ticket is worth $12.3 Million!

The ticket has all six winning numbers drawn: 7, 9, 10, 17, 25, and 30. The winning choose the lump-sum cash payout, which will be $5,602,036. The ShopRite gets $10,000 as the seller of the winning ticket.

Biggest Prize Won in New Jersey This Year

Lottery officials say it's the biggest prize won in the state so far in 2026. It's only the 5th top the Pick-6 jackpot has been one in the last 12 months.

Since lottery offices have been closed for the weekend, the winner of the jackpot has not yet come forward.

“This weekend will surely be unforgettable for one particular Lottery player,” New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said. “Hopefully this will be the start of many other life-changing jackpots to come this year!”

The Pick-6 jackpot falls back to $2 Million. The current jackpot in the Mega Millions game stands at $285 Million. The Powerball jackpot is at $30 Million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

