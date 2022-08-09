Officials in Ocean County say a man from Little Egg Harbor Township has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, and assaulting a police officer in 2020.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, on Monday, 43-year-old John Madden pleaded guilty to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with an incident that occurred in Long Beach Township on April 8th, 2020. Madden also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in connection with an incident that occurred in Little Egg Harbor on April 4th of that year.

Officials say on April 8th, 2020, cops with the Long Beach Township Police Department were called to Long Beach Boulevard for a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist.

An investigation revealed that 63-year-old Daniel Bogacz of Beach Haven was riding his bike northbound on Long Beach Boulevard when he was struck by a 2020 Jeep Liberty being driven by Madden, which was also traveling northbound. Police say Madden did not stop to help, but instead made a U-turn and left the scene. Boaz was airlifted to Atlantic City Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and later released. Madden was arrested at his home in Little Egg Harbor that day without incident.

Billhimer's office says a blood test revealed Madden's blood alcohol concentration was .245 percent, which was significantly over the legal limit of .08 in New Jersey.

Four days prior to that incident, officers from the Little Egg Harbor Police Department were called to a convenience store on Mathistown Road for a report of a shoplifter.

Responding Officers determined that the manager of the store witnessed Madden shoplifting and confronted him. The manager of the store asked an off-duty New Jersey State Park Police Officer - who happened to be at the convenience store and was in uniform at the time - for assistance. As the off-duty officer attempted to detain Madden, he pushed the officer in an attempt to get away. The officer was able to detain Madden until Little Egg Harbor Police arrived.

At the time of his sentencing on September 30th, the State will be seeking a term of three years in prison for the accident charge and 18 months for aggravated assault; the sentences would run concurrently.