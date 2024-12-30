Woman’s Body Found Floating in Lagoon in Little Egg Harbor

Police in Little Egg Harbor Township, in Ocean County, were called out to the scene of a dead body early Sunday morning.

Body was floating in lagoon

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that a dead body was found floating in a lagoon near North Boom Street.

Little Egg Harbor Township Police reported to the scene after they received a call about a body floating behind a residence.

Officers removed the body of an elderly woman.

Death not suspicious

It does not appear the death is suspicious, according to Bilhimer: "This apparent drowning is currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit."

No further information on the incident has been released. The woman's identity has not been made public at this time.

SOURCE: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

