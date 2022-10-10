Let me start off by saying this: I am NOT a parent. There, I said it. Now, let's move on.

While I don't have any children of my own, I have helped organize and plan quite a few kids' birthday bashes in my day. I can say one thing about it: if you're child's big day happens to fall during the summer months, it's probably a lot easier getting the party together.

Summer birthdays are always easier to plan in comparison to birthdays that fall during the winter months. For one, everybody's out of school, so you don't really have to plan around school activities, sports, etc. Secondly, it just seems like there are soooo many more options in terms of venues when planning a summer birthday party.

Get our free mobile app

When I was growing up, if someone's birthday was during the summer, we could (almost) always expect a pool party.

Well, Summer 2022 has come and gone here in South Jersey and it's time to bring the parties back inside. Now, the temperatures will remain relatively bearable until probably about early December, but depending on how long you plan on having a party for, you may not want to host it somewhere you'll have to be outdoors the whole time.

You can always count on social media for inspiration with this kind of thing. One South Jersey mom asked for recommendations in a local Facebook group regarding where she should throw her 5-year-old son's birthday party. South Jersey had PLENTY of suggestions. With that being said, it also has to be stated that three specific places were suggested the most.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

3.) Storybook Land

What kid doesn't love the magic of fairy tales at 5-years-old? Storybook Land is a great option if you're throwing a party for a bunch of super young children. Everyone from three to ten would LOVE the princesses, fairy tale characters, and age-appropriate rides. You can check out their birthday party packages HERE.

Photo by Nathan Mullet on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Mullet on Unsplash loading...

2.) Dave & Buster's

Now, this one's a bit of a drive, but make your way up the Atlantic City Expressway and you can host your kid's birthday at Dave & Buster's in Gloucester Township. It's right near the Gloucester outlets. Dave & Buster's is always a great option for the older kids + teenagers. Parents love it there, too. Check out their party options HERE.

Photo by Sam Carter on Unsplash Photo by Sam Carter on Unsplash loading...

1.) Funny Farm Rescue

If your birthday boy or girl has a soft spot for animals, you have to make plans with Laurie and the folks over at the Funny Farm in Mays Landing. This is the place that locals suggested the most. It's fun, interactive, and gets the kids out in the fresh air for a while. You can request to host a private event at the farm by submitting this form HERE.

To check out ALL of the suggestions made by South Jersey parents for the best places to host a kid's birthday party, check out the Facebook post.

Source: Facebook

Remember Tunnels Of Fun in Egg Harbor Township? One Of The BEST Places To Have A Kid's Bday Party Check out these epic throwback pictures from birthday parties at Tunnels of Fun in Egg Harbor Township

Party On! 5 Crazy Extra Atlantic City Airbnb Rentals Even if you don't have an upcoming bachelorette or birthday party, you maybe want to come up something to celebrate just so you have an excuse to rent one of these crazy extra Airbnb's in Atlantic City.