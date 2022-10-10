Locals List Favorite Locations For Kids’ Birthday Parties In South Jersey
Let me start off by saying this: I am NOT a parent. There, I said it. Now, let's move on.
While I don't have any children of my own, I have helped organize and plan quite a few kids' birthday bashes in my day. I can say one thing about it: if you're child's big day happens to fall during the summer months, it's probably a lot easier getting the party together.
Summer birthdays are always easier to plan in comparison to birthdays that fall during the winter months. For one, everybody's out of school, so you don't really have to plan around school activities, sports, etc. Secondly, it just seems like there are soooo many more options in terms of venues when planning a summer birthday party.
When I was growing up, if someone's birthday was during the summer, we could (almost) always expect a pool party.
Well, Summer 2022 has come and gone here in South Jersey and it's time to bring the parties back inside. Now, the temperatures will remain relatively bearable until probably about early December, but depending on how long you plan on having a party for, you may not want to host it somewhere you'll have to be outdoors the whole time.
You can always count on social media for inspiration with this kind of thing. One South Jersey mom asked for recommendations in a local Facebook group regarding where she should throw her 5-year-old son's birthday party. South Jersey had PLENTY of suggestions. With that being said, it also has to be stated that three specific places were suggested the most.
3.) Storybook Land
What kid doesn't love the magic of fairy tales at 5-years-old? Storybook Land is a great option if you're throwing a party for a bunch of super young children. Everyone from three to ten would LOVE the princesses, fairy tale characters, and age-appropriate rides. You can check out their birthday party packages HERE.
2.) Dave & Buster's
Now, this one's a bit of a drive, but make your way up the Atlantic City Expressway and you can host your kid's birthday at Dave & Buster's in Gloucester Township. It's right near the Gloucester outlets. Dave & Buster's is always a great option for the older kids + teenagers. Parents love it there, too. Check out their party options HERE.
1.) Funny Farm Rescue
If your birthday boy or girl has a soft spot for animals, you have to make plans with Laurie and the folks over at the Funny Farm in Mays Landing. This is the place that locals suggested the most. It's fun, interactive, and gets the kids out in the fresh air for a while. You can request to host a private event at the farm by submitting this form HERE.
To check out ALL of the suggestions made by South Jersey parents for the best places to host a kid's birthday party, check out the Facebook post.
Source: Facebook