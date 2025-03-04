How to Score Discount Tickets for Storybook Land

Egg Harbor Township's Storybook Land is almost a rite of passage for any child living in South Jersey or the Delaware Valley.

Every year (often several times a year) families pack into this wonderful amusement park, enjoying the same fun that their parents and grandparents have.

Storybook Land is probably on a lot of families' calendars.

When will Storyland Open for 2025?

Opening day for Storybook Land is set for Saturday, April 5th.

Pre-season discount tickets are now available for purchase, and can be used anytime during the 2025 season, which runs through October 17th.

Get the discount tickets here.

Storybook Land has a big history

Storybook Land is celebrating 70 years of fun in EHT. The park boasts 19 rides and dozens of attractions that kids will love.

In addition to the regular season, Storybook Land also celebrates Halloween and Christmas with special ticket events.

Just a few years ago. Storybook Land was featured on the national TV show on ABC, "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

We'll see you at Storybook Land this spring and summer!

