No doubt, the kids (and teachers, too) are chomping at the bit for that final school bell to ring this June. Once that bell rings, they're free! Summer vacation is so close, there's no way that behavior isn't starting to slowly deteriorate in the classroom at this point.

My teacher friends have told me that come mid-May the kids start checking out, so they'll be ready for some fun once report cards have been distributed, goodbyes have been said, and the teachers finally get to enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

The teachers may be relaxing, but parents, your fun's just begun. In order to make the transition from school to summer vacation a bit easier, it's probably best to come up with a game plan that includes everything from summer camps to excursions and make that your summer events bible for the season. The more prepared you are with things for the kids to do, the less likely they will be to sit around the house and do nothing all summer long. At least, that's the theory.

Now, since we're in South Jersey, we'll soon be experience the annual invasion of the shoobies that happens starting Memorial Day Weekend and lasts through the first week of September. That means that anything you want to do with your kids that attracts a lot of people, you'd be wise to cross that off of your summer bucket list before July. Once the 4th of July rolls around, that's when it really gets slammed in our neck of the woods.

Here are the 5 places you MUST take the kids to as soon as they're out of school:

