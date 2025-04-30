If you grew up in South Jersey - or, really, anywhere in the Delaware Valley - you probably experienced the magical place in Egg Harbor Township known as Storybook Land.

For 70 years, kids have delighted in the magic of this one-of-a-kind gem in South Jersey.

Whether you came with your family or a school group, you probably visited during the busy summer or during special times like Christmas.

Storybook Land opens for the summer season

Storybook Land has always been a great place for families. 19 rides and many attractions await kids, and their parents and grandparents.

Storybook Land is now open Saturdays and Sundays, with a full season coming right around the corner. I love this description of the park from Storybook Land's website: "The park blends classic storytime favorites with a clean, family-friendly setting to make the best place for the young and young-at-heart to bond together."

Kids can't wait to get there!

All positive reviews for Storybook Land

We checked TripAdvisor reviews for the park, and they are overwhelmingly positive. Of 573 reviews, 538 are either a 4 or 5 rating - that's excellent.

Here's a scan of some of the things reviewers have shared:

"The park is very clean and the employees are top notch. But Santa here is my favorite part of this amazing park. My 5-year-old grandson stutters, and Santa was very patient and kind and let him take his time to talk."

"There were plenty of people working - and all employees were friendly and cheerful."

"The grounds are so well kept and the rides are age-appropriate."

"This place is amazing for a young child. Took our six-year-old granddaughter and she loved it."

"Fantastic family experience, especially for kids 10 years and under! Clean, so well-maintained, natural shade under the trees, a beautiful park. The best young staff members ever!"

Congratulations, Storybook Land, on 70 years of making great memories for families! Here's to another 70!

