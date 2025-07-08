Elderly Man Dies Trying To Rescue A Turtle In Traffic On I-95
It's a heartbreaking reminder for South Jersey drivers when you hear about the 87-year-old man that died saving a turtle on I-95.
Tragedy struck in Florida this week when an 87-year-old grandfather from Indian River County lost his life trying to save a turtle on the interstate.
After pulling over on the southbound side of the highway, he attempted to rescue the little guy but was fatally struck by oncoming traffic. So devastating.
His name hasn’t been released, but his story has deeply moved thousands on social media.
A Simple Act of Kindness That Turned Tragic
According to witnesses, the man stopped his car, walked into traffic, and tried to move the turtle to safety.
As he returned to his vehicle on the highway, another car hit him. First responders confirmed he died at the scene.
His story is both quiet and heartbreaking. At this point, it’s been shared all over the place. The comments all talk about the compassion and risks that sometimes come with trying to help.
What This Means for South Jersey Right Now
South Jersey is currently in peak turtle crossing season.
If you’ve driven over the causeways to Ocean City, Sea Isle, or Avalon lately, you’ve probably seen the signs: “Turtle Crossing – Drive Slow.”
This story is a painful reminder of how real the danger is—for both animals and people. That's especially true on the busy causeways in NJ during the summer months. Nobody wants to experience a car accident on the way to the beach.
Safety First: What You Should Do
- Don’t stop in traffic lanes. Pull far off the road if it’s safe.
- Call for help. Alert animal control or local police if a turtle is in danger.
- Never risk your life. Your safety matters too.
A man gave his life trying to do the right thing. It's only right to honor that by staying safe and being aware, especially right here at the shore.
