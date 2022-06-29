Stone Harbor, NJ Turtles and Good Samaritans Cause 3-Car Accident
It's turtle-crossing season at the Jersey Shore. An effort to help a few safely cross a road in Stone Harbor instead resulted in an accident involving three vehicles.
The crash happened Tuesday morning just before 10:30 on Stone Harbor Blvd., NJ.com reports.
A couple of motorists, who had slowed to a stop to allow the turtles to make their journey from one side of the boulevard to the other, caused a chain-reaction collision when another vehicle reportedly failed to observe the stopped traffic and rear-ended the car in front of them, Press of Atlantic City reports.
Lt. Tracey Super tells Press of Atlantic City that no one was injured.
I would never want anyone to get hurt, but I have been known to stop my car several times this time of year to help our turtle friends avoid getting smooshed. I do the same with geese. So, I would probably have done the exact same thing as that Stone Harbor motorist. How about you?