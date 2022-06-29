It's turtle-crossing season at the Jersey Shore. An effort to help a few safely cross a road in Stone Harbor instead resulted in an accident involving three vehicles.

The crash happened Tuesday morning just before 10:30 on Stone Harbor Blvd., NJ.com reports.

Get our free mobile app

A couple of motorists, who had slowed to a stop to allow the turtles to make their journey from one side of the boulevard to the other, caused a chain-reaction collision when another vehicle reportedly failed to observe the stopped traffic and rear-ended the car in front of them, Press of Atlantic City reports.

Lt. Tracey Super tells Press of Atlantic City that no one was injured.

I would never want anyone to get hurt, but I have been known to stop my car several times this time of year to help our turtle friends avoid getting smooshed. I do the same with geese. So, I would probably have done the exact same thing as that Stone Harbor motorist. How about you?

South Jersey's Favorite Wedding Movies It's wedding season in South Jersey! Whether it's for inspiration or for a laugh, these are the movies you love when it comes to saying, 'I Do' on the big screen.

South Jersey's Rescue Dogs South Jersey shares adorable photos of their rescue dogs and their incredible stories.